Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 16, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low 1C.

Tuesday..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 3C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low -4C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 3C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 3C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 5C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 8C.