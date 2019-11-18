Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 18, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening with a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing early this evening. Low 0C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 5C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. Low 2C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 5C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 4C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. High 7C.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 1C.