Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 21
Mainly sunny Monday morning, with increasing cloudiness and a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. A gusty southwest wind and a high of plus 3°C but feeling like minus 11°C with the wind chill.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. The wind will become light this evening with a low of minus 6°C.
Sunny on Tuesday, with a light wind to southwest and a high plus 4°C.
Wednesday will be sunny as well with a high of 6°C.
Cloudy on Thursday and a high 7°C.
Friday will be cloudy as well with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high plus 5°C.
-
-
-
-
Cans for a Cause Kick Off Radio Night with the Spitfires
-