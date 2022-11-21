Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 21

Mainly sunny Monday morning, with increasing cloudiness and a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. A gusty southwest wind and a high of plus 3° C but feeling like minus 11° C with the wind chill.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. The wind will become light this evening with a low of minus 6° C .

Sunny on Tuesday, with a light wind to southwest and a high plus 4° C .

Wednesday will be sunny as well with a high of 6° C .

Cloudy on Thursday and a high 7° C .

Friday will be cloudy as well with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a high plus 5°C.