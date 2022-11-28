Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 28, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Wednesday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of rain. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low minus 5.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High plus 2.