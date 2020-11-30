Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 30, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
A Special Weather Statement has been issued
Today..rain mixed with snow changing to snow this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature falling to 1C this afternoon.
Tonight..snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -2C. Wind chill near -9C.
Tuesday..snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 1C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. Low 0C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 5C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low -2C.
Thursday..increasing cloudiness. High 3C.
thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low 1C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 3C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 3C.