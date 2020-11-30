Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 30, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Weather Statement has been issued

Today..rain mixed with snow changing to snow this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature falling to 1C this afternoon.

Tonight..snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -2C. Wind chill near -9C.

Tuesday..snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 1C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. Low 0C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 5C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low -2C.

Thursday..increasing cloudiness. High 3C.

thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low 1C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 3C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 3C.