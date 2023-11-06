Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness. 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.