Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 7, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..clearing in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..sunny. High 16.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 21.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.