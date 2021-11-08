Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 8, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 4

Tuesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 14. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.