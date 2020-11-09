Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, November 9, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22C.

Tonight..clear. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 late this evening. Low 16C.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. wind becoming southwest 30 in the morning. High 22C. Humidex 25C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. Low 11C.

Wednesday..clearing. High 12C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 1C.

Thursday..sunny. High 11C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 1C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

Friday night..clear. Low -1C.

Saturday..sunny. High 8C.