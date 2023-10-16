Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 16, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening and after midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 10.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High 16.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.