Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 17, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Friday night..clear. Low 7.

Saturday..sunny. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.