Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 18, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Low plus 5.
Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 9.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.
Thursday..showers. High 16.
Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.