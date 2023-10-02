Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 2, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..clear. Low 13.
Tuesday..sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 15.
Wednesday..sunny. High 27.
Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 17.
Thursday..cloudy. High 22.
Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.