Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A frost advisory is in effect.

Sunny on Monday, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning with a high of 13.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A light south wind and going down to a low of 8.

Tuesday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud, with a gusty southwest wind and a high 21.

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers on Wednesday, with a high of 19.

Thursday will be cloudy as well, with a high 21.

And Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and another high of 21.