Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 24, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this morning. High 23. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Wednesday..showers. High 16.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Thursday..sunny. High 13.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy. High 14.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 9.

Sunday..cloudy. High 14.