Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 26, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 1C.
Tuesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 9C.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 1C.
Wednesday..sunny. High 11C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 2C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11C.
Friday night..clear. Low 3C.
Saturday..sunny. High 13C.