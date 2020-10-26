Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 26, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 1C.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 9C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 1C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 11C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 2C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11C.

Friday night..clear. Low 3C.

Saturday..sunny. High 13C.