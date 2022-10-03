Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 3, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight..clear. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.
Tuesday..sunny. High 21. UV index 6 or high.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 8.
Wednesday..sunny. High 22.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Thursday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.
Saturday..sunny. High 12.
Saturday night..clear. Low plus 5.
Sunday..sunny. High 16.