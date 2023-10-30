Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 30, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..rain ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Thursday..sunny. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy. High 10.