Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 4, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Tuesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.