Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 9, 2023

The Thanksgiving Day forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Clouds this afternoon. Wind gusting to 50. High 14 or 57.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Low 8 or 46.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind gusting to 40. High 14 or 57.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low 6 or 43.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 16 or 61.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.

Friday: Cloudy. High 16 or 61.