Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, October 9, 2023
The Thanksgiving Day forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Clouds this afternoon. Wind gusting to 50. High 14 or 57.
This evening: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Low 8 or 46.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind gusting to 40. High 14 or 57.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low 6 or 43.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 16 or 61.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16 or 61.
Friday: Cloudy. High 16 or 61.