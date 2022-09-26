Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this morning. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. West wind at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 17 C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 16 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 2 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 17 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 4 C.

Friday..sunny. High 17 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 6 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 20 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9 C.