Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this morning. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. West wind at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 17 C.
Tonight..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 15 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.
Wednesday..cloudy. High 16 C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 2 C.
Thursday..sunny. High 17 C.
Thursday night..clear. Low 4 C.
Friday..sunny. High 17 C.
Friday night..clear. Low 6 C.
Saturday..sunny. High 20 C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 9 C.