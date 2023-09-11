Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 11, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 17.

Tuesday..showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 9.

Thursday..sunny. High 20.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.