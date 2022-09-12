Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 12, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight..increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.
Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 13.
Wednesday..sunny. High 27.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Thursday night..clear. Low 11.
Friday..sunny. High 26.
Friday night..clear. Low 15.
Saturday..sunny. High 30.
Saturday night..clear. Low 18.
Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.