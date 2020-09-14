Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 14, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High 20C.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8C.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 21C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 13C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 25C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 10C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 8C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16C.