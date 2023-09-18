Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 18, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 11.

Wednesday..sunny. High 25.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.