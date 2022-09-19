Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 19, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 this morning. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 11.

Tuesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.