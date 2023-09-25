Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 25, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.
Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 16.
Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Saturday night..clear. Low 12.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.