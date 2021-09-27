Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, September 27, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26 C. Humidex 31 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 12 C.

Tuesday..clearing in the morning. High 21 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 9 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 25 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 8 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 18 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 11 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.