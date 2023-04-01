Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, April 1

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada...

For today, cloudy. Showers late this morning than a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning as well. A southwest wind of 20 km/h gusting to 40, and increasing from 40 to 60 km/h this morning. A high of 10 C for the day.

For tonight, mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing up overnight. A low of minus 4 C, but feeling like minus 7 C with the wind chill.

Sunday, sunny for the day. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. A high of 5 C with a wind chill of minus 8 C in the morning.

Monday, starting the work week, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. A high of 14 C for the day.

And Tuesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A high of 12 C.