Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Saturday..mainly sunny. High 26 C. Humidex 31 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. A 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 27 C. Humidex 32 C.

Sunday night..showers. Low 19 C.

Monday..showers. Windy. High 23 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 16 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.