Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 12, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 percent chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 28, with the humidex 35 or 95.
This evening: Partly cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming light. Low 14.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. High 27, with the humidex 33 or 91.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 18.
Monday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 24 or 75.