Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 12, 2023


AM800-News-Weather-Sun-sunny-flowers-day-ZB4 Photo by Zander Broeckel

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 percent chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 28, with the humidex 35 or 95.

This evening: Partly cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming light. Low 14.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. High 27, with the humidex 33 or 91. 

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 24 or 75.

