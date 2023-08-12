Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 12, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 percent chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 28, with the humidex 35 or 95.

This evening: Partly cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming light. Low 14.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. High 27, with the humidex 33 or 91.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 24 or 75.