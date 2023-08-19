Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 19, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Lots of sunshine today. High 25, with the humidex 27 or 81.

This evening: Clear, with fog patches developing after midnight. Low 15.

Tomorrow: Fog patches dissipating in the morning then mainly sunny with a windy high of 31 expected, but factor in the humidex, 39 or 102.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 19.

Monday: Sunshine and 30 or 86.

Tuesday: Sunny and 26 or 79.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34 or 93.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 35 or 95.