Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 19, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Lots of sunshine today. High 25, with the humidex 27 or 81.
This evening: Clear, with fog patches developing after midnight. Low 15.
Tomorrow: Fog patches dissipating in the morning then mainly sunny with a windy high of 31 expected, but factor in the humidex, 39 or 102.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 19.
Monday: Sunshine and 30 or 86.
Tuesday: Sunny and 26 or 79.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34 or 93.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 35 or 95.