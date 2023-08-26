iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 26


The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 29 C. 

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 14 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 22 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Monday..sunny. High 25 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Wednesday..clearing. High 21 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 23 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 12 C.

Friday..sunny. High 26 C.

