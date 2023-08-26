Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 26
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 29 C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 14 C.
Sunday..sunny. High 22 C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 13 C.
Monday..sunny. High 25 C.
Monday night..clear. Low 14 C.
Tuesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.
Wednesday..clearing. High 21 C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 12 C.
Thursday..sunny. High 23 C.
Thursday night..clear. Low 12 C.
Friday..sunny. High 26 C.