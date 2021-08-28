Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 28, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 32 C. Humidex 42 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 22 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 32 C. Humidex 41 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 26 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Friday..sunny. High 26 C.