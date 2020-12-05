Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, December 5, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 3C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill near -7C.

Sunday..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2C. Wind chill -7C in the morning.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.

Monday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 4C.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 2C.