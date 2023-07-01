Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 1, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this Canada Day afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30, with the humidex 38 or 100F.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, including risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning, with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24, with humidex 32 or 90.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 32 or 90.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 32 or 90.