Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 15, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Showers with thunderstorms today. High 25, with the humidex 31 or 88.

This evening: Cloudy with scattered showers, including risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. High 28, with the humidex 33 or 91.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.