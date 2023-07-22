Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 22, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A mix of sun and cloud today. High 27, with the humidex 30 or 86.

This evening: A few clouds. Low 16.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28, with the humidex 32 or 90.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with slight chance of showers. Low 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.

Tuesday: A mixed sky with scattered showers. High 28 or 82.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.