Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 22, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
A mix of sun and cloud today. High 27, with the humidex 30 or 86.
This evening: A few clouds. Low 16.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28, with the humidex 32 or 90.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with slight chance of showers. Low 20.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82.
Tuesday: A mixed sky with scattered showers. High 28 or 82.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.