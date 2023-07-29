iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 29, 2023


The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Could see a shower pop up with risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26, with the humidex 34 or 93.

This evening: Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers overnight. Low 16.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 25, with the humidex 30 or 86. 

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 15.

Monday: A mixed sky with a slight chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.

