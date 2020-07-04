Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 4, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A heat warning is in effect.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High 32C. Humidex 36C.

Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 21C.

Sunday..sunny. High 33C. Humidex 35C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 21C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 35C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 23C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 23C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33C.