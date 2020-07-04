Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 4, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High 32C. Humidex 36C.
Tonight..clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 21C.
Sunday..sunny. High 33C. Humidex 35C.
Sunday night..clear. Low 21C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 35C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 23C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 23C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33C.