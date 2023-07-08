Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 8, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Cloudy with scattered showers, including risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 25 or 77, with the humidex 30 or 86.

This evening: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm early on. Low 17.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. High 28 or 82.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 15.

Monday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 27 or 81.