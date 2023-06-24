Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, June 24, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Mainly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 28 or 82, but will feel like 34 or 93 with the humidity.

This evening: Clearing. Low 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day then increasing cloudiness late in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon. Windy. High 27 or 81.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 19.

Fireworks Night Monday: Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Tuesday: Cloudy with off/on showers. High 20 or 68.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25 or 77.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.