Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, March 11, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. A light wind and a high of plus 1.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h and a low minus 5.
Cloudy on Sunday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Windy again with a high zero.
Monday we'll have flurries with a high plus 2.
A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high zero.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high plus 5.