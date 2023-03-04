Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, March 4, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny on Saturday, with a light north wind and a high plus 5.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight and the temperature steady near plus 1.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Sunday, with a high plus 4.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8.

Cloudy again on Tuesday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 3.

And sunny on Wednesday with a high plus 2.