Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, May 22, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High 30 C except 23 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 33 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20 C.

Sunday..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High 29 C. Humidex 36 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Tuesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.