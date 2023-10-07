Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, October 7, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with scattered showers, including risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High 14 or 57.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers with risk of thunderstorms. Low plus 5 or 41 overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 12 or 54.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low 6 or 43.

Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy. High 13 or 55.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 or 59.