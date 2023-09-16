Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 16, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Fog patches clearing this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud expected with high of 21 or 70.

This evening: Partly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers overnight. Low 14 or 57.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with showers in the morning, including risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 19 or 66.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low 11 or 52.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 or 73.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 23 or 73.