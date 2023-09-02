Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 2, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Saturday...sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 28 C. Humidex 33 C.

Saturday night..clearing this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 19 C.

Sunday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 30 C. Humidex 35 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 20 C.

Monday..sunny. High 32 C.

Monday night..clear. Low 19 C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 32 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.