Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Lots of sunshine on this first day off fall, with the wind becoming northeast 30 km/h late this morning. High 23 or 73.

This evening: Clear. Windy. Low 13 or 55.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23, with the humidex 26 or 79.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 13 or 55.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.

Tuesday: Another day of 23 or 73 for the high under a sunny sky.

Wednesday: Cloudy and 18 or 64.