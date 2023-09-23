Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 23, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Lots of sunshine on this first day off fall, with the wind becoming northeast 30 km/h late this morning. High 23 or 73.
This evening: Clear. Windy. Low 13 or 55.
Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23, with the humidex 26 or 79.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 13 or 55.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.
Tuesday: Another day of 23 or 73 for the high under a sunny sky.
Wednesday: Cloudy and 18 or 64.