Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 30, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex with the fog expected to lift this morning and a mix of sun and cloud today. High 23, with the humidex 28 or 82.
This evening: Clear with fog patches developing overnight. Low 11 or 52.
For tomorrow, the first day of October... it's going to feel more like the first day of July with a mainly sunny high of 25 expected, but it will feel like 31 or 88 with the humidex.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 14 or 57.
Monday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.