Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, September 30, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex with the fog expected to lift this morning and a mix of sun and cloud today. High 23, with the humidex 28 or 82.

This evening: Clear with fog patches developing overnight. Low 11 or 52.

For tomorrow, the first day of October... it's going to feel more like the first day of July with a mainly sunny high of 25 expected, but it will feel like 31 or 88 with the humidex.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 14 or 57.

Monday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 27 or 81.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.